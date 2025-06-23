Upgrade your space with natural materials: 5 ideas

Natural materials from Africa offer some of the most unique, cost-effective solutions for DIY home enhancement. From vibrant textiles to durable woods, these materials add authenticity to your home and support sustainability. How can you use some affordable options creatively in your DIY projects and enrich your space with a touch of African heritage? Let's find out.

Textile Insight Vibrant kente cloth Traditional Ghanaian textile, kente cloth features bright colors and intricate patterns. It can be used for upholstery or as a decorative wall hanging. The fabric is woven with cotton or silk threads, which makes it both durable and visually appealing. Adding kente cloth to your home can bring a splash of color and cultural richness, without burning a hole in your pocket (small pieces are available at reasonable prices).

Material choice Versatile bamboo Bamboo is easily available across Africa and makes for an excellent material for a variety of DIY projects, owing to its strength and flexibility. You can use it to create furniture, flooring or even decorative elements such as blinds or room dividers. Bamboo's fast growth rate makes it an eco-friendly option and also budget-friendly in comparison to other hardwoods.

Fiber option Durable sisal fibers Derived from the agave plant, sisal fibers are commonly used in East Africa. Strong and versatile, these fibers can be used to craft rugs, baskets, or even rope-based decor items. Sisal products are durable, natural, and aesthetically pleasing, all while being relatively inexpensive as compared to synthetic alternatives.

Decorative element Unique cowrie shells Cowrie shells have been used in African cultures for centuries as currency and adornment. Nowadays, they make for unique decorative elements that can spruce up various DIY projects, be it jewelry-making or embellishing household items such as mirrors or picture frames. Given their availability along African coastlines, cowrie shells add an element of elegance without costing much.