Beadwork is another major craft across several African cultures, with stunning patterns and colors.

Artisans use them to create jewelry, clothing embellishments, and decorative items.

From what I can tell, learning beadwork probably involves learning color combinations and patterns.

This skill takes a lot of patience and precision but is also a fulfilling creative outlet.

Not only is beadwork an artistic expression, it also has cultural significance in ceremonies and social events.