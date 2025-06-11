What's the story

Small landlocked country Lesotho in Southern Africa is home to some of the most intriguing and lesser-known caves.

The natural wonders offer adventurers an opportunity of a lifetime to explore geological formations and ancient rock art.

The caves not only testify earth's history but also give clues to the lives of early inhabitants.

For those looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience, Lesotho's hidden caves promise an unforgettable adventure.