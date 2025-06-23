Do these exercises for thumb flexibility

In today's digital era, our thumbs remain busy 24/7, be it typing on a smartphone or gaming. But, this can cause fatigue and reduced dexterity with time. Adding daily thumb exercises can boost your focus and dexterity, making daily tasks easier to perform. These exercises are easy to perform and can be done anywhere, without any special equipment. Here are some thumb exercises to try.

Circular motion Thumb circles for flexibility Thumb circles are a great way to improve flexibility in the thumb joint. To do this exercise, extend your hand with fingers spread apart. Move your thumb in a circular motion clockwise for ten seconds, then switch to counterclockwise for another ten seconds. This exercise helps keep the joints mobile and reduces stiffness.

Touch points Thumb opposition exercise The thumb opposition exercise is aimed at improving thumb-finger coordination. Start by touching the tip of your thumb with each finger's tip on the same hand sequentially: index, middle, ring, and little fingers. Repeat the sequence five times on each hand. This exercise improves fine motor skills needed for precise movements.

Pressing action Thumb presses for strengthening Thumb presses strengthen the muscles around the base of the thumb. Place your palm flat on a table or any hard surface with fingers extended outward. Firmly press down with just your thumb while keeping other fingers relaxed. Hold for five seconds before releasing slowly; repeat 10 times per hand daily.