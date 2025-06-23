Must-try vegetarian snacks from Nepal

Amidst its rich culture and breathtaking landscapes, Nepal offers a plethora of mouth-watering vegetarian snacks. These snacks are not just loved by locals but also appeal to tourists wanting to experience the culinary diversity of the region. From spicy to sweet, the snacks give a unique tasting experience, influenced by the diversity of cultures in the country. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks of Nepal.

Sweet snack Sel roti: A sweet delight Sel roti is another traditional Nepali snack prepared from rice flour. It is commonly made during festivals and special occasions. This ring-shaped bread has a crispy exterior and soft inside, giving you a delicious combination of textures. Usually served with yogurt or tea, sel roti is something people love across different regions in Nepal.

Spicy snack Pani puri: A burst of flavors One of the most popular street food in Nepal, pani puri is made with hollow puris stuffed with spicy water, tamarind chutney, chickpeas, potatoes, etc. The explosion of flavors when you take a bite makes it an interesting snack option for many. It is usually eaten as an evening snack or on social occasions.

Savory snack Chatamari: The Nepali pizza Often dubbed the Nepali pizza, chatamari is a visual and preparation replica of the latter. Prepared with rice flour batter and topped with vegetables like tomatoes and onions, it serves delicious savory flavors to most palates. You can find this dish in several Kathmandu Valley eateries.