5 knee exercises everyone should do
Knee joint mobility is important for an active lifestyle and to avoid injuries.
Regular exercises can improve flexibility, reduce stiffness and improve overall knee function.
Here are five effective exercises that can promote your knee joint mobility.
They can be performed easily and can be a part of your daily routine without requiring special equipment or a lot of time.
Heel slides
Heel slides provide a gentle way to improve knee flexibility.
Start by lying on your back with your legs extended.
Slowly slide one heel towards your buttocks while keeping the foot flat on the floor.
Hold for a few seconds before sliding it back to the original position.
Repeat this exercise ten times on each leg, ensuring smooth and controlled movements throughout.
Leg raises
Leg raises help strengthen the muscles around the knee, providing better support and stability.
Lie flat on your back with one leg bent at a ninety-degree angle, and the other leg straightened out in front of you.
Lift the straightened leg about six inches off the ground, hold it for a few seconds, then lower it back down slowly.
Perform ten repetitions per leg.
Seated knee extensions
Seated knee extensions target quadriceps strength and improve joint mobility.
Sit in a chair with both feet flat on the floor.
Extend one leg out in front of you until it is parallel to the ground, keeping your toes pointed upwards.
Hold this position briefly before returning to the start position.
Aim for 10 repetitions per side.
Standing hamstring curls
Standing hamstring curls build hamstrings, aiding knee movement.
Stand upright, holding onto a sturdy surface to maintain balance.
Bend one knee, bringing the heel towards your buttocks comfortably; pause, before lowering it.
Repeat eight times per side, alternating legs.
Ensure proper form to avoid injury and attain long-term health and wellness goals.