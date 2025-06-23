You must do these 5 eye exercises daily

In today's digital age, eye strain is a common issue owing to prolonged screen time. Simple eyelid exercises can help alleviate this discomfort by promoting relaxation and reducing tension around the eyes. These exercises can be performed easily and anywhere, making them an accessible solution for many. Here are five effective eyelid exercises that'll help you relax your eyes and reduce strain.

Blink 1 Gentle blinking exercise Blinking is a natural way to refresh the eyes, but when focused on screens, we tend to blink less frequently. To counteract this, try gentle blinking exercises. Close your eyes gently for two seconds, then open them slowly. Repeat this process ten times every hour while working on screens. This exercise helps in keeping the eyes moist and reduces dryness.

Palm 1 Palming technique The palming technique requires you to cover your closed eyes with your palms without applying pressure. Sit comfortably, rub your hands together to generate warmth, and place them over your closed eyelids. Ensure that no light enters through gaps between fingers or palms. Hold the position for one minute while breathing deep to relax the eye muscles.

Roll 1 Eye rolling exercise Eye rolling is an effective way to relieve tension in the eye muscles. Sit comfortably with a straight back and look up towards the ceiling without moving your head. Slowly roll your eyes clockwise in a full circle three times, then repeat counterclockwise three times as well. This exercise enhances flexibility of eye muscles and reduces fatigue.

Shift 1 Focus shifting technique Shifting focus helps improve concentration and reduces strain from prolonged focus on close objects, like screens or books. Hold one finger about six inches away from your nose; focus on it briefly before shifting your gaze towards an object at least ten feet away for several seconds. Then, return your focus back onto your finger, repeating this sequence five times per session throughout the day, if needed.