This spice can fix your gut health

Sumac, a vibrant spice popular in Middle Eastern cuisine, is making headlines for its gut health benefits. Popular for its tangy taste, sumac is high on antioxidants and has been used for various medicinal purposes since the time of yore. Recent studies indicate it may help promote gut health by supporting gut microbiome and curbing inflammation. Here's how adding sumac to your diet can help your gut.

Antioxidant boost Antioxidant properties of sumac Sumac is also loaded with antioxidants, which are important in protecting cells from free radical damage. These antioxidants play a major role in promoting gut health by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the gut. Adding sumac to your diet can promote better digestion and healthier gut flora. This makes for an easy yet effective means to boost overall digestive health.

Inflammation reduction Anti-inflammatory effects on digestion The anti-inflammatory properties of sumac can also be helpful for those suffering from digestive problems due to inflammation. When there is chronic inflammation in the gut, it can result in discomfort and other gastrointestinal disorders. Eating sumac can relieve these problems by reducing levels of inflammation, making the digestive system more balanced.

Microbiome support Supporting gut microbiome balance A healthy gut microbiome is key to good digestion and well-being in general. Sumac is packed with compounds that may promote the growth of good bacteria and reduce the growth of bad ones. This balance can improve nutrient absorption and digestive health, making sumac an excellent addition to a gut-friendly diet.