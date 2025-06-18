Doodling can help you relax: Here's how
What's the story
Being present in the moment is what mindfulness is all about, and doodling can be the perfect way to reach that state.
By concentrating on simple drawings, you can engage your mind in a soothing exercise that helps you relax and be aware of your surroundings.
Here, we explore how doodling can be a tool for mindfulness, its benefits, and ways to include it in your daily life.
Basic forms
Start with simple shapes
Start your doodling journey by sketching basic shapes such as circles, squares, or triangles.
These forms are simple to create and don't require any artistic skills.
Concentrating on these shapes helps clean your mind from all distractions and let you focus on the act of drawing itself.
This simplicity promotes a meditative state where thoughts can flow freely without any judgment.
Consistent designs
Use repetitive patterns
Incorporate repetitive patterns like lines or dots into your doodles.
The more you repeat these elements, the more it creates a rhythm, which can be very soothing and meditative.
As you draw each line or dot, focus on your breathing and the movement of your hand.
This practice improves concentration and keeps you focused on the present moment.
Color exploration
Experiment with colors
Introduce colors into your doodles to take your mindfulness practice to the next level.
Choose colors based on how they make you feel or what emotions they evoke at that moment.
Trying out different color combinations gives way to self-expression, while keeping your focus on the creative process instead of the world around you.
Scheduled practice
Set aside regular time for doodling
Dedicate specific times during your day for mindful doodling sessions.
Whether it is five minutes in the morning or ten minutes before bed, having a routine ensures consistency in practice.
Regularly setting aside time reinforces mindfulness habits by providing space for reflection through creativity without interruptions from daily tasks.