Maharashtra crackdown on app-based cabs over price surges during rain 

The Maharashtra State Transport Department has launched a crackdown on app-based taxi aggregators in Mumbai , accusing them of exploiting commuters during the recent heavy rains. Over the past few days, action has been taken against 147 operators, with 36 found guilty of overcharging passengers during the city's transport crisis. The move comes after a directive from Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik to take strict action against offenders.

Official response Taking advantage of disrupted public transport services is economic exploitation Minister Sarnaik condemned the surge pricing practices, saying that such exploitation during a natural emergency would not be tolerated. He also asked officials to consider revoking licenses of operators who repeatedly violate rules. "Where regular fares were around ₹200, commuters were reportedly being charged between ₹600 and ₹800," he said. "Taking advantage of disrupted public transport services is nothing short of economic exploitation," he said.

Transport disruption Surge pricing amid transport crisis sparks outrage The heavy rains earlier this week severely disrupted Mumbai's transport network, including the partial or complete breakdown of bus and suburban rail services. Stranded commuters turned to app-based services like Ola, Uber, and Rapido but ended up paying up to four times their usual fares due to algorithm-driven surge pricing. The situation left hundreds with no option but to accept the inflated rates, triggering public outrage.