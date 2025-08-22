UN chief, Putin, Modi to attend SCO summit in China India Aug 22, 2025

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set for August 31-September 1, 2025, in Tianjin, China.

Big names like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be there.

Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to introduce new initiatives and wrap things up with the Tianjin declaration.