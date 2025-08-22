Next Article
UN chief, Putin, Modi to attend SCO summit in China
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit is set for August 31-September 1, 2025, in Tianjin, China.
Big names like Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will be there.
Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to introduce new initiatives and wrap things up with the Tianjin declaration.
Wang Yi met Modi recently
China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, called PM Modi's presence "very important" for India-China relations.
Just recently, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Modi and India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to talk border issues—Wang Yi and Doval even agreed to set up working groups on managing the boundary.