Delhi CM assault: Police 0 in on suspect in Rajkot
Delhi Police have picked up a suspect in Rajkot linked to the recent attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.
This person is believed to have sent money to the main accused, Rajesh Khimji, who assaulted Gupta during a public hearing at her home on Wednesday.
Police are also tracking 10 others who were in touch with Khimji through calls and messages.
Police are now recording statements from five of Khimji's contacts found via his phone data—one of whom is the person detained in Rajkot.
Central agencies like the Intelligence Bureau are helping out, and a team has gone to Rajkot for more digging with local cops.
Despite everything, CM Gupta isn't slowing down; she announced that public hearings would now be conducted in every assembly constituency across Delhi after receiving Z-category security on Thursday.