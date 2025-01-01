Summarize Simplifying... In short Manipur's Chief Minister, Singh, criticized the politicization of PM Modi's absence in the state during violent times, instead of focusing on core issues.

Singh expressed hope for peace in Manipur by 2025, urging communities to forgive past mistakes and work towards a peaceful future.

By Chanshimla Varah 09:54 am Jan 01, 202509:54 am

What's the story Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has hit back at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the violence-hit state since May 2023. In a counter-question, Singh asked why former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and IK Gujral didn't visit Manipur during past ethnic conflicts. He also accused the Congress of fueling the current unrest in Manipur.

Singh expresses regret over Manipur crisis, accuses Congress

Singh, who had earlier jumped ship from the Congress to BJP, lamented the crisis in Manipur. He apologized to the people for their suffering and displacement. The CM also accused Ramesh of politicizing PM Modi's absence instead of addressing core issues. He recalled ethnic clashes like Naga-Kuki conflicts from 1992-1997 which led to heavy casualties and displacement, asking if Rao and Gujral visited Manipur during these times.

Rao served as PM from 1991 to 1996

"The clashes began in 1992 and continued at varying intensities for around five years (1992-1997). This period marked one of the bloodiest ethnic conflicts in northeast India, deeply affecting relations between the Naga and Kuki communities in Manipur." "Did Shri PV Narasimha Rao, who served as the Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996 and was the President of the Indian National Congress during this time, come to Manipur to extend an apology?" he asked.

Singh's hopes for peace in Manipur by 2025

"The Kuki-Paite clashes claimed 350 lives....During most of the Kuki-Paite clashes (1997-1998), Shri IK Gujral was the Prime Minister. Did he visit Manipur and say sorry?....Instead of putting efforts to solve the core issues in Manipur, why is the @INCIndia playing politics?" he asked. In a post on X, Singh said he hoped peace would return to Manipur by 2025, after recent strides toward normalcy. He urged communities to forgive past mistakes and work toward a peaceful future.