5 must-try breakfasts from Odisha

Oriya cuisine presents a wonderful selection of breakfast options that are delicious and healthy too. Famous for its simplicity and fresh ingredients, Oriya breakfasts make for a colorful morning. From savory pancakes to sweet delicacies, these dishes showcase the rich culinary culture of Odisha . Try these traditional breakfasts to spice up your mornings with amazing flavors and textures.

Fermented rice Pakhala bhata: A refreshing rice dish If you are from an Oriya household, you must be well aware of what pakhala bhata is. The dish is a summer staple in many Oriya homes. It comprises of fermented rice soaked in water overnight, and is mostly served with curd/yogurt. Popular for its cooling properties, it usually comes along with vegetables or fried items. The fermentation adds to its nutritious value, making it a healthy breakfast option.

Flattened rice Chuda santula: Flattened rice delight Chuda santula is a dish made from flattened rice along with vegetables and spices. This dish is light but filling, giving you all the essential nutrients without being heavy on your stomach. One can quickly prepare chuda santula by sauteing flattened rice with onions, green chilies, and seasonal vegetables. Chuda santula makes for a great option if you want a quick yet wholesome breakfast.

Lentil mix Dalma: Lentil-based breakfast option Dalma is a lentil stew with vegetables like pumpkin, papaya, and potatoes cooked together with spices like cumin and mustard seeds. This wholesome dish provides the protein of lentils and vitamins of vegetables. Dalma can be eaten on its own or with steamed rice or roti for a heavier meal.

Sweet pancakes Kakara pitha: Sweet coconut pancakes Kakara pitha are sweet pancakes prepared with semolina or wheat flour, stuffed with coconut stuffing, flavored with cardamom powder and jaggery syrup. The pancakes are shallow-fried on both sides until golden brown and served hot as a part of a breakfast spread with tea or coffee.