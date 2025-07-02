Love mushrooms? You need to try these dishes

From pastas to biryanis, you can use button mushrooms in anything and everything. Not only are they super affordable, but also packed with nutrients, making them the perfect addition to your meals. Whether you want to keep it simple or want to experiment, button mushrooms can be the star of your kitchen adventures. Here are five creative dishes you can make using button mushrooms.

Appetizer Stuffed mushroom caps delight Stuffed mushroom caps serve as the perfect appetizer/snack. Simply remove the stems of the mushrooms and stuff the caps with a mixture of cream cheese, herbs, and breadcrumbs. Bake until golden brown for a deliciously creamy and crunchy treat. This dish works well for parties or as an elegant starter to any meal.

Main course Creamy mushroom risotto Creamy mushroom risotto is the ultimate comfort dish that showcases the earthy flavors of button mushrooms. Saute finely chopped onions and garlic in olive oil before gradually adding arborio rice and vegetable broth (stir continuously). Add sliced button mushrooms halfway through for added texture and flavor. Finish with parmesan cheese for extra creaminess.

Pastry dish Savory mushroom tart A savory mushroom tart is both a treat to the eyes and deliciously satisfying. Use puff pastry as a base, spread a layer of ricotta cheese mixed with herbs on top, then add sauteed button mushrooms seasoned with salt and pepper over it all before baking until golden brown at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Pair it with salad greens for an excellent brunch option or light dinner.

Quick meal Mushroom stir-fry sensation For those looking for quick yet flavorful meals on busy weekdays, try making mushroom stir-fry sensation! Just toss sliced button mushrooms in hot sesame oil with bell peppers, broccoli florets, soy sauce, ginger paste; cook everything together over high heat till veggies turn tender-crisp in minutes. Serve this vibrant stir-fry with steamed rice or noodles as you like.