When in Varanasi, try these dishes

Varanasi , a city known for its rich cultural heritage, offers a unique culinary experience that is hard to match. When visiting this vibrant city, sampling the local breakfast delights is a must. From traditional sweets to savory snacks, the morning meals in Varanasi are both diverse and flavorful. This article explores some of the most popular breakfast options you can enjoy on your next journey to this historic city.

Savory delight Kachori sabzi: A spicy start Kachori sabzi is a Varanasi staple breakfast dish. The kachoris are deep-fried pastries stuffed with spicy lentil mixtures, and served with a tangy potato curry. The combination makes for a hearty start to the day. Locals often enjoy it at roadside stalls or small eateries. The spicy flavors of the sabzi complement the crispy texture of the kachori perfectly.

Sweet indulgence Jalebi: Sweet morning treat Jalebi is yet another popular breakfast item in Varanasi, famous for its sweet and syrupy taste. These spiral-shaped treats are prepared from fermented batter and deep-fried until golden brown before soaking in sugar syrup. Jalebis are mostly eaten hot and fresh, providing a delightful contrast between their crisp exterior and soft interior.

Seasonal favorite Malaiyo: Winter specialty A seasonal delicacy, malaiyo can only be found during winters in Varanasi. Prepared by churning milk foam (flavored with saffron and cardamom) until it is light and fluffy, malaiyo is served in small earthen pots. It melts instantly on your tongue, leaving behind subtle hints of spices, making it an unforgettable treat.