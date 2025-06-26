5 delicious street foods to try in Delhi

Delhi , a city famous for its vibrant culture and rich history, serves a delicious and diverse street food fare. If you are a vegetarian, the streets of the city are packed with breakfast delights to suit every taste bud. Spicy or sweet, these dishes are not just easy on the pocket but also a window to the local culinary traditions. Here are some must-try vegetarian street breakfasts in Delhi.

Spicy treat Chole bhature delight Another common breakfast choice among Delhiites is chole bhature. The dish comprises spicy chickpeas (chole) served with deep-fried bread known as bhature. Served with pickles and onions, it makes for a hearty breakfast. Available at several stalls around the city, this meal is filling, flavorful, and is usually priced at ₹50-100 per plate.

Classic combo Aloo puri perfection Aloo puri is another favorite breakfast dish in Delhi. It consists of wheat flour puris served with a spicy potato curry. The mixture of soft puris and tangy aloo sabzi is simply too tempting to resist for most locals and tourists. Costing between ₹30 to ₹70 a serving, it is also an excellent value for money option.

Stuffed delight Paratha paradise Parathas are a North Indian staple and make for an amazing breakfast option in Delhi. These flatbreads can be stuffed with a range of fillings- potatoes, paneer, or radish. Hot and served with butter or curd on the side, parathas give you a satisfying meal experience that costs about ₹40-₹80 each.

Light bite Poha simplicity Poha is a light but nutritious breakfast item made from flattened rice cooked with spices and vegetables like peas or potatoes. Topped with coriander leaves and lemon juice for a zing, poha makes for an easily-digestible morning meal option available at most street vendors for ₹20-₹50 per plate.