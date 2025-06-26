Love chickpeas? You'll enjoy these recipes

Commonly known as garbanzo beans, chickpeas are a versatile and nutrient-rich ingredient that can be used in a number of dishes. Loaded with protein, fiber, and other essential vitamins, chickpeas make an excellent addition to any meal. Be it a hearty salad or a comforting stew, these recipes will show you the delicious potential of chickpeas in your kitchen.

Creamy spread Classic hummus delight Hummus is a classic Middle Eastern spread made from blended chickpeas. How to make it: combine cooked chickpeas with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil in a food processor until smooth. This creamy dip is the perfect pairing with fresh vegetables or pita bread. Rich in protein and healthy fats, hummus makes for a nutritious snack/appetizer.

Fresh mix Chickpea salad bowl A chickpea salad bowl is both refreshing and filling. Simply mix in some cooked chickpeas with diced cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, and parsley. Dress the salad with olive oil and lemon juice for an extra zing. This dish gives you a mix of flavors along with fiber and nutrients like vitamin C from the vegetables.

Flavorful dish Spiced chickpea curry Spiced chickpea curry is an aromatic dish that warms up any table. Simply saute onions and garlic before throwing in spices like cumin and coriander, canned tomatoes, and cooked chickpeas. Simmer until thickened to create a rich sauce that goes well with rice or flatbread. This curry offers plant-based protein, along with iron from the spices used.

Crunchy treat Roasted chickpea snack Roasted chickpeas also make for an easy-to-prepare snack option that's both crunchy and satisfying. Toss drained canned chickpeas in olive oil along with your choice of seasonings (paprika or garlic powder) and roast them at high heat until crispy golden brown on all sides—perfectly portable when you need something quick yet nutritious on-the-go!