Blueberries, reimagined: 5 must-try recipes

We often associate blueberries with sweet treats like pies and muffins, but you can use these versatile berries in a range of savory dishes too. Loaded with antioxidants and vitamins, blueberries can bring a burst of flavor and color to any meal. Here are five creative ways you can use blueberries in your cooking, beyond the usual desserts, for those looking to experiment.

Fresh twist Blueberry spinach salad with feta A blueberry spinach salad is another refreshing way to enjoy these berries. Mix fresh spinach leaves with blueberries, crumbled feta cheese, and some toasted almonds for an amazing mix of flavors and textures. Drizzle with a simple vinaigrette from olive oil, lemon juice, honey and Dijon mustard. The salad not only looks pretty but is also packed with nutrition.

Flavor boost Blueberry balsamic glaze for vegetables Make a blueberry balsamic glaze to elevate roasted or grilled vegetables. Simply simmer blueberries with balsamic vinegar until thickened, then strain out the solids for a smooth sauce. Drizzle this glaze over vegetables like carrots or Brussels sprouts for an unexpected sweet-tart flavor that enhances their natural earthiness.

Unique pairing Savory blueberry sauce for tofu A savory blueberry sauce can take your tofu dishes to the next level by adding depth and complexity. Cook blueberries with soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and a touch of maple syrup until they break down into a rich sauce. Pour this over pan-seared tofu slices for an intriguing mix of sweet and umami flavors that'll surprise your taste buds.

Nutritious mix Blueberry quinoa bowl You can add blueberries to your grain bowls by mixing them into quinoa with chopped nuts such as walnuts or pecans. Add some diced cucumber and avocado for creaminess and texture contrast. Dress the bowl lightly with lemon juice and olive oil to tie all the ingredients together in this wholesome meal option.