Fresh and fast: 5 veggie breakfast wraps
What's the story
Breakfast wraps make for a handy and healthy start to your day, especially when loaded with fresh vegetables.
These wraps can be made in less than five minutes, making them ideal for busy mornings.
Rich in vitamins and minerals, they deliver the energy required to kick-start your day.
Here are five quick veggie-loaded breakfast wrap ideas that you can whip-up in no time.
Green boost
Spinach and avocado delight
This wrap brings together fresh spinach leaves and creamy avocado slices for a power-packed meal.
Just spread mashed avocado on a whole wheat tortilla, add a handful of spinach leaves, and roll it up.
The healthy fats from the avocado go along so well with the iron-rich spinach.
Fresh flavor
Tomato and basil wrap
For a refreshing start to your day, opt for the tomato and basil wrap.
Start by dicing ripe tomatoes and mixing them with freshly chopped basil leaves.
Spread this colorful combination on top of a tortilla, and for an extra kick, add some salt and pepper to taste.
Finally, roll it up and enjoy this aromatic and fresh breakfast option that's simple and quick to make.
Colorful bite
Bell pepper crunch
Brighten up your morning with a colorful medley of bell peppers (red, yellow, or green).
Thinly slice these veggies and place them on a tortilla. Add some shredded lettuce to amp up the freshness.
Not only does this wrap give a satisfying crunch, but it's also rich in vitamins A and C, which are crucial to stay fit.
Relish this nutritious, yet easy-to-cook breakfast option!
Cool combo
Cucumber mint refreshment
For a refreshing and invigorating start to your day, try the cucumber mint breakfast wrap.
Start by evenly laying out cucumber slices on a tortilla.
Then, generously sprinkle chopped mint leaves over the cucumber for a burst of freshness.
Roll up the tortilla tightly to encapsulate the cool and crisp flavors.
This combo not only tastes refreshing but also hydrates and energizes you for the day.
Nutty twist
Carrot hummus roll-up
Spread hummus generously over the surface of your tortilla before adding grated carrots on top.
The nutty flavor of hummus pairs well with sweet carrots, providing both protein from chickpeas used in hummus as well as beta-carotene from carrots.
This combination is not only tasty but also nutritious!