What's the story

The prickly pear cactus is a hardy plant that survives in dry conditions, making it an excellent option for both beginner and experienced gardeners.

It hardly requires any maintenance, grows well in the indoors or outdoors, and makes a unique addition to your gardens or home decor.

Here are some practical tips for growing prickly pear cactus at home, making it a one-of-a-kind addition to your space.