Tea bags as fertilizer? Here's how it works
What's the story
Used tea bags can prove to be a boon for gardeners who want to nourish their soil naturally.
Instead of throwing them away, these bags can be utilized as an organic fertilizer which is beneficial for plants.
The nutrients found in tea leaves like nitrogen and tannins ensure your plants grow healthier.
Here are some easy ways to use used tea bags as fertilizers.
Composting
Composting with tea bags
Adding used tea bags to your compost pile is an easy way to enrich it.
Over time, the organic matter in the tea leaves decomposes, releasing important nutrients such as nitrogen into the compost.
Just make sure that the bags are biodegradable before adding them, as some may contain synthetic materials that don't break down easily.
Soil application
Direct soil application
Used tea bags can also be directly applied to the soil around plants.
Simply open the bag and sprinkle the contents onto the soil surface, or mix it into the top layer of soil.
This way, nutrients from the tea leaves seep directly into the ground, promoting root health and plant growth.
Liquid fertilizer
Making liquid fertilizer
To create a liquid fertilizer from used tea bags, steep a few of them in water for a few hours or overnight.
Pour the resulting liquid around plants as a nutrient-rich feed.
This method gives an immediate boost of nutrients and is especially useful for potted plants or those needing extra care.
Mulching
Mulching with tea bags
Tea bags can also be used as mulch by placing them on top of garden beds or around single plants.
Not only do they keep moisture in the soil intact, but they also release nutrients slowly while decomposing.
Plus, using them as mulch also suppresses weeds and keeps the soil temperature stable.