Basil pesto is a versatile and flavorful sauce that can take any vegetarian dish to the next level.

The rich combination of basil, nuts, garlic, and cheese gives a delightful taste that pairs well with a variety of ingredients.

Be it pasta, sandwiches, or salads, these basil pesto recipes have got you covered.

Each recipe offers something unique to the classic sauce while maintaining its core.