Basil pesto: 5 tasty ways to use it
Basil pesto is a versatile and flavorful sauce that can take any vegetarian dish to the next level.
The rich combination of basil, nuts, garlic, and cheese gives a delightful taste that pairs well with a variety of ingredients.
Be it pasta, sandwiches, or salads, these basil pesto recipes have got you covered.
Each recipe offers something unique to the classic sauce while maintaining its core.
Pasta delight
Classic basil pesto pasta
Classic basil pesto pasta is an easy yet hearty dish.
Cook your favorite pasta to al dente and toss it with freshly made basil pesto.
The aromatic sauce and warm pasta create a comforting meal that's ideal for any occasion.
Throw in some cherry tomatoes or roasted veggies for an added flavor and texture.
Pizza Twist
Basil pesto pizza with vegetables
Transform your pizza night by using basil pesto as the base sauce instead of traditional tomato sauce.
Spread the pesto over your pizza dough and top it with an assortment of vegetables like bell peppers, mushrooms, and spinach.
Bake until the crust is golden brown for a deliciously different take on pizza.
Sandwich surprise
Grilled vegetable sandwiches with pesto
Elevate your sandwich game with grilled vegetable sandwiches slathered in basil pesto.
Start by grilling slices of zucchini, eggplant, and bell peppers until they're perfectly tender.
Then, generously spread basil pesto on slices of whole-grain bread. Layer the grilled vegetables on the bread and add slices of fresh mozzarella cheese for a sandwich that's both hearty and flavorful.
Now, go on and enjoy this delightful meal option. It will surely impress!
Risotto richness
Creamy pesto risotto
Creamy pesto risotto is the perfect way to marry Arborio rice's creamy texture and vibrant basil flavors.
Start by cooking onions in olive oil, then add Arborio rice. Gradually stir in vegetable broth until you get a creamy consistency.
Finish off by stirring in generous amounts of homemade or store-bought fresh-made pestos, along with grated Parmesan cheese if desired.
Salad innovation
Caprese salad skewers with a twist
Caprese salad skewers give an interesting twist to the classic Italian appetizer.
Thread cherry tomatoes onto skewers, alternating with mozzarella balls and fresh leaves of fragrant green basil, then drizzle generously over each skewer some homemade pesto, to make visually appealing appetizers bursting with flavors that'll surely impress your guests at gatherings.