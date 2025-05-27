What's the story

Saffron, with its rich hue and heady fragrance, is a beloved spice in Indian cooking.

It lends a royal touch to desserts, making them not just tasty, but also pretty.

Be it classic sweets or creative innovations, saffron-based desserts are a treat to the palate.

Here are some famous Indian dessert recipes with saffron, each highlighting the spice's unique taste in its own way.