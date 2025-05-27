Saffron-infused desserts you'll crave over and over again!
What's the story
Saffron, with its rich hue and heady fragrance, is a beloved spice in Indian cooking.
It lends a royal touch to desserts, making them not just tasty, but also pretty.
Be it classic sweets or creative innovations, saffron-based desserts are a treat to the palate.
Here are some famous Indian dessert recipes with saffron, each highlighting the spice's unique taste in its own way.
Kheer delight
Creamy saffron kheer recipe
Kheer is a classic Indian dessert made with rice and milk.
For saffron kheer, soak a few strands of saffron in warm milk to bring out their color and aroma.
Cook rice in milk till it gets creamy and add sugar and saffron-infused milk.
Garnish with nuts like almonds or pistachios for added texture.
This dessert is often served during festivals and special occasions.
Kulfi indulgence
Rich saffron kulfi treat
Kulfi is an Indian frozen dessert, much like ice cream, but denser and creamier.
For saffron kulfi, boil milk till it thickens a bit, then add sugar and cardamom powder.
Dissolve saffron strands in warm milk before mixing them into the kulfi base.
Pour into molds and freeze till set. The end result is a rich treat ideal for hot summer days.
Rasmalai elegance
Luscious saffron rasmalai recipe
Rasmalai is made of soft cheese balls soaked in flavored milk syrup.
For saffron rasmalai, make chenna (fresh cheese) balls by curdling milk with lemon juice or vinegar.
Boil them briefly before immersing in sweetened condensed milk infused with cardamom powder and dissolved saffron strands.
Chill before serving this elegant dessert.
Jalebi joy
Traditional saffron jalebi twist
Jalebi has been a favorite sweet of all time, but what makes it even more delicious?
Deep-fried batter in spirals, soaked in sugar syrup flavored with cardamom or rose water, along with dissolved strands of fragrant golden-hued saffrons, giving it an aromatic twist on tradition.
Enjoy these crispy delights as they melt away, leaving behind hints reminiscent only found within such delicacies themselves.