Hazelnut-infused rice recipes to try
Hazelnuts add a distinct flavor and texture to dishes, but when paired with rice, they offer a delicious experience.
Using hazelnuts in rice dishes can take your meals to another level with a nutty twist that is nutritious and tasty.
Here are a few hazelnut-infused rice recipes that can add something new to your cooking skills and give you another way to enjoy this versatile ingredient.
Herb infusion
Hazelnut pilaf with herbs
Hazelnut pilaf combines the earthy flavors of herbs with the richness of hazelnuts.
Cook rice in vegetable broth and add chopped hazelnuts and fresh herbs such as parsley, thyme, and rosemary.
The nuts lend crunch while the herbs provide fragrant notes.
This dish goes well with roasted vegetables or can be a fulfilling meal on its own.
Creamy delight
Creamy hazelnut risotto
A creamy hazelnut risotto gives Italian comfort food a luxurious twist.
Start by sauteing onions in olive oil before adding them to Arborio rice.
Gradually add vegetable stock, stirring continuously until the rice becomes creamy.
Stir in ground hazelnuts for added richness, and finish with grated cheese for extra creaminess.
This dish is ideal for special occasions or when craving something comforting.
Earthy combination
Hazelnut and mushroom rice bowl
The earthy flavor of mushrooms and hazelnuts complement each other perfectly in this rice bowl recipe.
Saute sliced mushrooms until golden brown, and mix them into cooked brown rice with toasted hazelnuts.
Season with soy sauce or tamari for umami depth, and you have the ideal lunch/dinner option.
Spice Fusion
Spiced hazelnut biryani
Spiced hazelnut biryani brings together aromatic spices like cumin, coriander, and cardamom alongside basmati rice infused with the nuttiness of toasted hazelnuts. Cook basmati rice separately, then layer it over sauteed onions, mixed spices, and chopped nuts. Cover tightly, allowing flavors to meld together, resulting in a flavorful biryani which can be served alongside raita, enhancing the overall taste experience.