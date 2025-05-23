Try these unique chili pepper paste recipes
What's the story
Chili pepper pastes add a zing and heat to many dishes. Prepared with different chili peppers, these pastes can be mildly hot or extremely hot.
Here, we bring you five easy-to-make recipes for an authentic touch to your cooking.
Each recipe serves a different taste and need, making your meals more delicious with unique flavors.
Traditional blend
Classic red chili paste
The classic red chili paste has been a staple in many a kitchen.
It usually entails soaking dried red chilies in warm water until soft, and then blending it with garlic, salt, and oil for smoothness.
This paste works perfectly for adding depth to a soup or stew, or as a marinade base.
Adjust the number of chilies according to your preferred spice level.
Fresh twist
Green chili paste with herbs
Green chili paste is another fresh alternative that comes with its color and flavor.
Made from fresh green chilies blended with coriander leaves, garlic cloves, lime juice, and salt, this paste adds zest to anything.
It's especially great for dishes or as a condiment with grilled vegetables.
Rich flavor
Smoky chipotle paste
Chipotle peppers add a smoky richness that adds complexity to anything.
To prepare chipotle paste, blend canned chipotles in adobo sauce with cumin powder and a dash of vinegar until smooth.
This one-of-a-kind, smoky blend pairs beautifully with roasted vegetables or even barbecue sauces, and tastes delicious.
Balanced heat
Sweet Thai chili paste
Sweet Thai chili paste masterfully marries the heat of red chilies with sugar or honey's sweetness, and a splash of vinegar brings in a tangy twist.
This delightful mix strikes a perfect balance between sweetness and spiciness, making it perfect for elevating stir-fries or as a delicious dipping sauce for spring rolls.
Its versatility in the kitchen makes it a favorite among those looking to add a unique taste to their dishes.
Unique fermentation
Fermented Korean gochujang
Gochujang is famous for its unique fermentation process that delivers deep umami flavors with heat from Korean red pepper flakes (gochugaru).
Mix gochugaru with glutinous rice flour syrup (or sweetener), soy sauce (or miso), garlic powder (or minced garlic) and let it ferment over time before using.
This makes for layers upon layers of complex flavors not just within traditional Korean cuisine but beyond into fusion cooking adventures!