What's the story
Camu camu, a small, tart berry native to the Amazon rainforest, is known for its extremely high vitamin C content.
This superfruit has become a popular dietary supplement and ingredient in a range of dishes.
Adding camu camu to your meals could give you a much-needed vitamin C boost, something that's vital for immune function and skin health.
Here are some ways to add this nutrient-rich fruit to your diet.
Boost smoothies with camu camu
Adding camu camu powder to smoothies is an effortless way to boost their nutritional value.
Just one teaspoon of the powder can provide more than 700% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
Blend it with fruits like bananas or berries for a refreshing drink that reinforces your immune system.
Enhance desserts with a tangy twist
Camu camu's tart flavor also makes it a great addition to desserts, be it yogurt parfaits or sorbets.
Just sprinkle some powder over your favorite dessert and enjoy the extra zing and nutritional boost.
Its natural acidity also balances out sweet flavors, giving an even taste profile.
Create flavorful sauces and dressings
Incorporate camu camu into sauces and dressings for salads or grilled vegetables.
Mix the powder with olive oil, lemon juice, and herbs for a tangy dressing that adds both flavor and nutrients to your meal.
This simple addition can elevate everyday dishes while providing health benefits.
Experiment with baking recipes
Try adding camu camu powder to baked goods, such as muffins or bread, for an unexpected twist.
The fruit's tartness pairs well with sweet ingredients like honey or maple syrup.
This way, you get a unique flavor combination while boosting the vitamin content of your treats.