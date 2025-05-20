What's the story

Camu camu, a small, tart berry native to the Amazon rainforest, is known for its extremely high vitamin C content.

This superfruit has become a popular dietary supplement and ingredient in a range of dishes.

Adding camu camu to your meals could give you a much-needed vitamin C boost, something that's vital for immune function and skin health.

Here are some ways to add this nutrient-rich fruit to your diet.