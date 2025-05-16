What's the story

Buckwheat groats are a healthy and gluten-free substitute for regular grains, providing an excellent source of fiber, protein, and other nutrients.

From salads to desserts, these seeds can be used in multiple dishes, making them the perfect kitchen companion.

Whether you want breakfast or something filling, buckwheat groats can be added to your diet in many ways.

Here are five buckwheat groats recipes that prove just that.