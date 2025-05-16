What's the story

Puran poli, a traditional Indian sweet flatbread, has been a staple in festive celebrations across India for generations.

Known for its unique blend of flavors and textures, this delicacy is made from simple ingredients like jaggery, lentils, and flour.

As globalization continues to influence culinary trends, puran poli is gaining recognition beyond its regional roots.

This article explores the journey of puran poli from local kitchens to international tables.