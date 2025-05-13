Delicious kohlrabi recipes to try today
What's the story
Often ignored in the kitchen, kohlrabi, a member of the cabbage family, is a wonderful vegetable to experiment with.
Its crisp texture and mild flavor make it a versatile ingredient which can be used in a range of dishes.
Be it adding more veggies to your diet or trying something new, kohlrabi offers many culinary possibilities.
Here are unique ways to use this nutritious vegetable.
Spiral delight
Kohlrabi noodles for a low-carb dish
Transform kohlrabi into noodles using a spiralizer for a low-carb alternative to pasta.
These noodles can be sauteed with garlic and olive oil or tossed with your favorite sauce for a quick meal.
The firm texture of kohlrabi holds up well when cooked, making it an excellent substitute for traditional pasta.
Oven crisp
Roasted kohlrabi as a side dish
Roasting kohlrabi brings out its natural sweetness and enhances its flavor.
Simply peel and cube the vegetable, toss it with olive oil, salt, and pepper, then roast in the oven till golden brown.
This method creates a delicious side dish that pairs well with various main courses.
Crunchy mix
Kohlrabi slaw for freshness
Kohlrabi slaw is also an easy way to relish this vegetable raw while adding crunchiness to your meal.
Simply shred kohlrabi along with carrots and cabbage and mix with vinegar or lemon juice dressing for added zest.
Not only can this refreshing slaw be served as a side dish, it can also be used as a topping on sandwiches.
Filled flavor
Stuffed kohlrabi boats
To make stuffed kohlrabi boats, hollow out the halves of the vegetable first.
Then fill them with a mix of grains (like quinoa or rice) mixed with a variety of herbs and spices for flavor.
Bake them until the outside is crispy and the inside tender.
These boats make for perfect appetizers or light meals on their own, without any need for side dishes.