Lentils, reimagined: 5 desserts you'll actually crave
Lentils, famously lauded for their health benefits, are making a shocking entry into desserts.
Versatile and packed with protein, lentils can make traditional sweets healthier without affecting their taste.
Here are five incredible dessert recipes with lentils.
From cookies to puddings, these recipes highlight how lentils can be easily added to sweets, giving your dessert game a delicious twist!
Brownie delight
Chocolate lentil brownies
Chocolate lentil brownies give you the best of both worlds- fudgy texture with an added nutritional boost.
By swapping a little flour with cooked and pureed lentils, the brownies retain their rich chocolate flavor with the added fiber and protein of lentils.
The resulting brownie is moist and satisfies the chocolate cravings without the guilt. Perfect for those wanting to indulge in a healthier dessert option.
Cookie crunch
Lentil coconut cookies
Lentil coconut cookies marry the earthy taste of lentils with the tropical sweetness of coconut.
Using red lentil flour as a base, these cookies offer a gluten-free option that is both nutritious and delicious.
Shredded coconut adds texture and natural sweetness to these cookies, which make for an ideal snack or dessert option for anyone looking to try something different yet satisfying.
Citrus Twist
Lentil lemon cake
Lentil lemon cake has the tangy zest of lemons and the subtle nuttiness of lentils.
Using cooked yellow lentils blended into the batter gives a moist cake. It pairs beautifully with lemon's bright flavor.
The cake makes for a great afternoon tea or a light dessert option after dinner. It gives you taste and nutrition in every bite.
Pudding perfection
Spiced lentil pudding
Spiced lentil pudding gives you warmth and comfort with its spices such as cinnamon and nutmeg, and creamy pureed green or brown lentils.
This pudding is sweetened naturally with honey or maple syrup, which makes it an ideal option for those who want less processed sugars in their desserts.
It's an inviting dish that can be relished warm or chilled.
Muffin magic
Lentil chocolate chip muffins
Lentil chocolate chip muffins make for a delicious breakfast treat or snack option by adding cooked red or green lentils into the batter with classic chocolate chips.
These muffins are not just fluffy but also loaded with nutrients from both the chocolate chips as well as protein-rich lentils.
They are an easy grab-and-go option while making sure you start your day on a healthy note.