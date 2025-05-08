Fun ways to use peaches in your cooking
Peaches are one of those versatile fruits that can add a sweet and juicy twist to anything and everything you cook.
Though they are often had fresh, there are plenty of innovative ways to use them in the kitchen.
Be it savory dishes or sweet treats, peaches can elevate flavors and give a delightful contrast.
Here are fun ways you can use peaches.
Fresh twist
Grilled peach salad
Grilling peaches brings out their natural sweetness and adds a smoky flavor that goes well with salads.
Slice the peaches in half, remove the pit and grill them until they have nice char marks.
Toss these grilled peach slices with mixed greens, goat cheese, and walnuts for a refreshing salad.
The combination of textures and flavors makes this dish an excellent starter or side.
Flavorful mix
Peach salsa
Peach salsa is another colorful addition to any meal.
Simply dice some fresh peaches and mix them with red onion, cilantro, some lime juice, and jalapenos for some heat.
This salsa tastes delicious as a topping for tacos or as a dip with tortilla chips.
The sweetness of the peaches balances out the spiciness from the jalapenos, making for an exciting flavor profile.
Morning boost
Peach smoothie bowl
A peach smoothie bowl is an energizing way to start your day.
Blend ripe peaches with yogurt/milk until smooth.
Pour this into a bowl and top it with granola, sliced almonds, chia seeds, or other fruits like berries or bananas for added texture and nutrition.
Not only is this breakfast option delicious, but it's also packed with vitamins.
Sweet delight
Baked peach crisp
Baked peach crisp is an easy dessert that brings out the sweetness of the fruit.
Slice peaches, put them in a dish, and sprinkle with cinnamon. Add an oat crumble mixed with butter and brown sugar on top.
Bake till golden at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit). Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.