India's most scenic rail journeys you must experience
What's the story
Often overlooked by travelers, India's vast and diverse landscape offers some of the most picturesque rail journeys.
The routes take you through lush green valleys, majestic mountains, and serene countryside, giving you a unique glimpse of the country's natural beauty.
While many know of popular routes like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, here are some lesser-known tracks that promise equally breathtaking views and experiences.
Kangra route
Kangra Valley Railway: A hidden gem
The Kangra Valley Railway operates between Pathankot in Punjab and Joginder Nagar in Himachal Pradesh.
Spanning across a distance of about 164 kilometers, this narrow-gauge railway line cuts through beautiful landscapes of the Dhauladhar mountain range.
The journey is complemented with views of terraced fields, dense forests, and quaint villages.
With more than 30 bridges and two tunnels, this route is an engineering marvel in the lap of nature.
Matheran route
Matheran Hill Railway: A journey back in time
The Matheran Hill Railway connects Neral to Matheran, Maharashtra over an approximate 21km distance.
Famous for its sharp curves and steep gradients, this narrow-gauge railway climbs up to the hill station of Matheran.
The train meanders through dense forests, giving you glimpses of panoramic vistas at every turn.
Established during British rule, this route gives you a nostalgic journey of bygone eras.
Kalka-Shimla route
Kalka-Shimla Railway: Beyond Shimla's charm
While Shimla is a popular destination, the Kalka-Shimla railway, in itself, is an underrated experience.
Covering a distance of 96 kilometers between Kalka and Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, this UNESCO World Heritage site has over 100 tunnels and a number of bridges.
The train journey provides beautiful views of the pine-covered hillsides and pretty colonial-era stations, which dot its way.
Konkan Route
Konkan Railways: Coastal beauty unveiled
Stretching from Mumbai to Mangalore along India's western coastline, the Konkan Railways is a marvel!
It passes through rugged terrains, with stunning sea views on one side and lush greenery on others, spanning over 741 kilometers.
The line passes through several tunnels dug into mountainsides and is an engineering marvel you need to experience firsthand if you're a travel buff looking for coastal beauty mixed with nature's bounty.