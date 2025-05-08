What's the story

Often overlooked by travelers, India's vast and diverse landscape offers some of the most picturesque rail journeys.

The routes take you through lush green valleys, majestic mountains, and serene countryside, giving you a unique glimpse of the country's natural beauty.

While many know of popular routes like the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway or the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, here are some lesser-known tracks that promise equally breathtaking views and experiences.