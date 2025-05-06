5 thrilling cliff dives you need to experience
What's the story
Cliff diving is an extreme sport that provides thrill-seekers with the ultimate high of free-falling into water from unimaginable heights.
It takes a lot of courage, precision, and a love for adventure to be able to perform this activity.
If you wish to push your limits and discover some of the most beautiful places across the globe, here are five thrilling cliff dives.
Dive 1
Acapulco's La Quebrada dive
La Quebrada in Acapulco, Mexico, is famous for its dramatic cliffs and daredevil divers.
The cliffs rise to around 35 meters above sea level, making for a challenging plunge into the Pacific Ocean below.
Divers have to perfectly time their jumps with incoming waves to land safely.
This iconic spot has been pulling thrill-seekers since the 1930s, and remains a favorite for both pro-divers and adventurous travelers.
Dive 2
Rick's Cafe in Negril
Rick's Cafe in Negril, Jamaica, features one of the most famous cliff diving spots in the Caribbean.
From six meters to over 12, the cliffs are perfect for both amateurs and experts.
The crystal clear waters below make for a beautiful view as you jump.
You can either enjoy watching locals perform amazing stunts, or summon the courage to take your own dive.
Dive 3
Serpent's Lair on Inis Mor
Located on Inis Mor in Ireland's Aran Islands, Serpent's Lair is a natural rectangular pool carved into limestone cliffs by centuries of ocean waves.
Locally known as Poll na bPeist, this unique dive site offers heights of up to 23 meters for those brave enough to jump into its depths.
The surrounding rugged landscape adds an extra element of awe as you prepare for your dive.
Dive 4
Ponte Brolla Gorge adventure
Ponte Brolla Gorge in Switzerland offers an exhilarating cliff diving experience against a backdrop of spectacular alpine scenery.
The gorge has multiple jumping points ranging from seven meters to 22 meters high above crystal clear turquoise pools fed by mountain streams.
Perfect for the adrenaline junkies looking to amp up their dive adventure with some breathtaking natural beauty.
Dive 5
Tar Creek Falls Challenge
Tar Creek Falls near Fillmore in California makes another thrilling option, with its series of cascading waterfalls presenting multiple jump points between five meters and 15 meters high (depending on water levels across seasons each year).
This makes it a perfect choice if you want variety within a single location itself, while enjoying scenic views of the surrounding area too!