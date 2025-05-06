May 06, 202511:29 am

What's the story

India's frozen river treks promise the ultimate adventure for thrill-seekers and nature lovers.

These treks, set against a mind-blowing backdrop, let you explore untouched territories and the pristine beauty of nature.

The most popular of them all is Ladakh's Chadar Trek, where trekkers walk on a frozen river, flanked by towering cliffs.

Here's looking at important insights for those planning this thrilling journey.