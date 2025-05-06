Hiking in Canada: Scenic trails for every explorer
What's the story
Canada's coastal trails offer some of the most breathtaking wilderness views in the world.
These trails allow you to explore diverse landscapes, from rugged cliffs to serene beaches.
Whether you're an experienced hiker or a beginner, these trails cater to all levels of adventurers.
The combination of natural beauty and wildlife makes trekking along Canada's coasts a unique experience that draws outdoor enthusiasts from around the globe.
East Coast
Discover the East Coast Trail
Stretching over 300 kilometers, the East Coast Trail in Newfoundland provides breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Famous for its dramatic cliffs, sea stacks, and scenic lighthouses, the trail can be explored by hikers looking for a chance to spot whales and seabirds.
The hike is divided into multiple sections, making it a perfect place for both short day hikes and long treks.
Pacific Rim
Explore Pacific Rim National Park Reserve
Located on Vancouver Island, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is covered in lush rainforests and sandy beaches.
The park's West Coast Trail is an extremely challenging one, spanning 75 kilometers along the rugged coastline.
From suspension bridges to ladders and boardwalks, hikers would have to pass through this diverse landscape.
Be prepared for changing weather conditions while exploring this area.
Fundy Footpath
Journey through Fundy Footpath
The Fundy Footpath in New Brunswick is ideal for hikers who want to witness one of the highest tides in the world at Bay of Fundy.
The 41-kilometer-long trail takes you through dense forests and rocky shores with a panoramic view of the ocean.
The path can be difficult owing to its steep inclines but rewards trekkers with stunning vistas and wildlife sightings.
Cape Breton Highlands
Traverse Cape Breton Highlands National Park
Cape Breton Highlands National Park in Nova Scotia features the Skyline Trail, which provides stunning views over the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
The trail, which is surrounded by boreal forests, is also home to wildlife like moose and bald eagles.
Popular all-year-round, the trail is a great destination for those looking for nature's solitude.
Hikers should plan for safety and enjoy nature's beauty every step of the way.