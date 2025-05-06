5 ways to style a classic trench coat
What's the story
Trench coats are a timeless wardrobe staple, adding versatility and style throughout the year.
These coats can be adapted for different occasions and weather conditions, making them a valuable addition to any closet.
Be it dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual on a weekend outing, trench coats give you endless styling possibilities.
Here are five ways to make the most of your classic trench coat all year round.
Cozy layers
Layer with knitwear
Pairing your trench coat with knitwear is an excellent way to stay warm during cooler months.
Choose chunky sweaters or cardigans in neutral tones to create a cohesive look.
Not only does this combination add warmth, it also introduces some texture, which is a great way to elevate the overall outfit's appeal.
Defined silhouette
Belt it up
Using the belt that comes with most trench coats can help define your waistline and make the outfit appear more tailored.
For added flair, opt to replace the original belt with one in leather or any other contrasting material.
This simple adjustment can turn your look from casual to chic effortlessly.
Casual chic
Pair with denim
For a look that marries comfort with style, pair your trench coat with denim jeans/skirts.
The combination of structured outerwear and the laid-back vibe of denim strikes the perfect balance.
Ideal for casual outings or running errands around town, the appealing contrast enhances the overall aesthetic of your day-to-day ensemble.
Bold accents
Add statement accessories
Adding statement accessories like scarves, hats, or bold jewelry can instantly transform your trench coat look.
Go for pieces that not only complement the coat's color but also introduce patterns or vibrant hues to the eye.
This trick is ideal for adding a personal touch and elevating the ensemble with the least effort.
Choose accessories that speaks to your style while enhancing the trench's classic appeal.
Textured contrast
Mix textures and fabrics
Experimenting with different textures under your trench coat can really add some depth to your outfit.
Pair it with silk blouses, cotton shirts or even velvet tops for a combination of tactile experiences.
Not only does this variety enhances visual interest, it also adds a layer of sophistication to your look without making it feel too complicated.
It's a smart way to add contrast and enhance your style, subtly.