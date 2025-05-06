What's the story

Trench coats are a timeless wardrobe staple, adding versatility and style throughout the year.

These coats can be adapted for different occasions and weather conditions, making them a valuable addition to any closet.

Be it dressing up for a formal event or keeping it casual on a weekend outing, trench coats give you endless styling possibilities.

Here are five ways to make the most of your classic trench coat all year round.