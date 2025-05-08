Oats in desserts: 5 easy recipes to try
What's the story
Oats are the most versatile and nutritious ingredient that you can use to whip up some delectable desserts.
Famous for their health benefits, oats are loaded with fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They add a hearty texture and mild flavor that goes perfectly with sweet treats.
From cookies to bars, oats can make simple recipes wholesome delights.
Here are five delightful desserts starring wholesome oats you can easily prepare at home.
Cookie delight
Classic oatmeal cookies
Oatmeal cookies are a classic favorite that marries the chewy goodness of oats with the sweetness of sugar and spices.
These cookies are usually dotted with raisins or chocolate chips for extra flavor.
The secret to perfect oatmeal cookies is rolled oats, which provide the perfect texture.
Baking these treats at home gives you control over the ingredients and you can adjust sweetness levels to your liking.
Easy treats
No-bake oat bars
If you want a quick and easy way to enjoy a healthy dessert without turning on the oven, try no-bake oat bars.
These bars usually combine oats with honey or maple syrup (as a natural sweetener) and nuts or dried fruits for added nutrition.
Just mix everything together, press into a pan and refrigerate until firm.
They also make for an excellent snack option on busy days.
Fruity indulgence
Oatmeal fruit crumble
An oatmeal fruit crumble is the perfect way to make use of seasonal fruits while reaping the benefits of oats.
The delicious dessert has a layer of fresh fruit and a crumbly mixture of oats, flour, butter, and sugar, baked until golden brown.
The juicy fruit combined with the crunchy topping makes for an irresistible treat that's just right for any occasion.
Breakfast dessert
Overnight oats parfait
Overnight oats parfaits beautifully blur the line between breakfast and dessert by layering creamy yogurt or milk-soaked oats with fresh fruits and nuts in single servings.
The best part? Making this dish is as easy as mixing your choice of milk with rolled oats before refrigerating overnight.
Add layers of toppings just before serving in jars or glasses.
Portable snacks
Baked oatmeal cups
Baked oatmeal cups combine traditional flavors into portable, single-serving portions.
Using muffin tins lined with paper liners, fill each cavity halfway before baking.
Once baked, they're set yet moist inside. Perfect for reheating, these cups ensure satisfaction with every bite.
They make them ideal for sharing during special moments with friends and family.