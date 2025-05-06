What's the story

A versatile and nutritious vegetable, zucchini is a staple in plant-based diets.

Its mild flavor and tender texture make it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes.

Whether you're looking to add more vegetables to your meals or seeking new culinary adventures, zucchini offers endless possibilities.

Here are five irresistible zucchini recipes that'll promise vibrant flavors and satisfying meals sans meat or dairy products.