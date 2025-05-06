5 creative ways to cook with zucchini
A versatile and nutritious vegetable, zucchini is a staple in plant-based diets.
Its mild flavor and tender texture make it an ideal ingredient for a variety of dishes.
Whether you're looking to add more vegetables to your meals or seeking new culinary adventures, zucchini offers endless possibilities.
Here are five irresistible zucchini recipes that'll promise vibrant flavors and satisfying meals sans meat or dairy products.
Pesto delight
Zucchini noodles with pesto
Zucchini noodles, also famously known as zoodles, make a healthy alternative to regular pasta.
For this dish, spiralize fresh zucchinis in noodle shapes and toss them with homemade pesto sauce from basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil and nutritional yeast.
This dish is gluten-free and rich in vitamins A and C.
Serve it cold as a refreshing salad or warm it slightly for a comforting meal.
Flavorful boats
Stuffed zucchini boats
Stuffed zucchini boats look super cute and taste deliciously satisfying.
Halve zucchinis lengthwise and scoop out the seeds to form the boat-like shapes.
Stuff them with a mixture of quinoa, diced tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, garlic, and herbs like oregano or thyme.
Bake till the zucchinis are tender but firm.
This recipe is high in fiber and protein yet low on calories.
Crispy bites
Zucchini fritters with herbs
Zucchini fritters give a delicious crispy texture with fresh herbs.
Grate zucchinis finely and combine them with flour (or chickpea flour for gluten-free), chopped parsley or dill, minced garlic, salt, pepper and water to make a batter-like mixture.
Fry spoonfuls of this mixture till both sides are golden brown.
These fritters can be served as amazing appetizers or side-dishes.
Comforting bowl
Creamy zucchini soup
Creamy zucchini soup is ideal for cooler days when you want something warm but light on the stomach.
Saute chopped onions in olive oil, add sliced zucchinis with vegetable broth; simmer till soft then blend everything into smoothness with an immersion blender, adding coconut milk gradually till desired creaminess is achieved;
Season well before serving hot, optionally garnished with fresh chives if preferred.
Smoky treats
Grilled zucchini skewers
Grilled zucchini skewers caramelize to add a natural sweetness, making them perfect for summer barbecues.
Simply slice medium zucchinis thickly and thread them on skewers with cherry tomatoes, red onion, and bell pepper pieces.
Brush with olive oil, season with salt and black pepper, and grill until you see charred marks.
Serve hot off the grill with your favorite dipping sauces.