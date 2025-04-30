When in Himachal Pradesh, try these local dishes
What's the story
Himachal Pradesh, located in North India, is famous for its picturesque views and equally for its delectable cuisine.
The state's vegetarian breakfast options are delicious, healthy, and the perfect way to start your day on a filling note.
From age-old recipes to modern-day takes on traditional fare, Himachal's breakfast gems have plenty to offer to anyone looking for a wholesome morning meal.
Sidu
Sidu: A steamed delight
Sidu, a popular breakfast item in Himachal Pradesh, is a wheat flour dough stuffed with various fillings such as poppy seeds or lentils.
This steamed bread is generally enjoyed with ghee or butter and goes well with spicy chutneys.
The dough is fermented overnight before cooking, giving it a unique texture and flavor.
Not just amazing, sidu also energizes you to kickstart your day.
Babru
Babru: A savory treat
Babru is another traditional Himachali breakfast dish which looks like a stuffed puri.
Prepared from black gram paste kneaded into wheat flour dough, these deep-fried delicacies are usually accompanied by tamarind chutney or curd.
Babru is crispy from the outside and soft from the inside, and is adored by locals for its delicious taste and mouth-watering crunch.
Patande
Patande: Pancakes from the hills
Patande are Himachali pancakes prepared with wheat flour batter. They are fried on an iron griddle till golden brown.
These pancakes are popularly served hot with a drizzle of honey or jaggery syrup.
Patande make for an excellent combination of carbohydrates and sweetness. They are ideal for people who like light yet flavorful breakfasts.
Chana madra
Chana madra: Protein-packed goodness
Chana madra is a protein-rich dish made using chickpeas cooked in yogurt-based gravy flavored with spices like cardamom and cloves.
This creamy curry is best served with rice or flatbreads like roti or paratha at breakfast time in most households in Himachal Pradesh.
It provides nutrition along with aromatic flavors that tickle taste buds in the wee hours of the morning.