5 lesser-known thermal spas across Europe
What's the story
Europe has some of the world's best thermal spas, each offering a unique experience, often set in stunning landscapes.
These hidden gems offer relaxation and rejuvenation through natural mineral-rich waters.
While a few are world-famous, there are many lesser-known thermal spas that ensure you find peace away from the crowd.
Let's take a tour of some of these unique destinations, each oozing its own charm and therapeutic benefits.
Swiss escape
Vals Thermal Baths: A Swiss retreat
Situated in the picturesque village of Vals, Switzerland, the Vals Thermal Baths is an architectural masterpiece by Peter Zumthor.
Built with locally sourced quartzite stone, the spa has 713 square meters of bathing area.
Visitors can enjoy indoor and outdoor pools with water temperatures between 30 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.
The minimalist design harmonizes with the alpine scenery, making it a perfect retreat for relaxation seekers.
Italian oasis
Saturnia Hot Springs: Italy's natural wonder
The Saturnia Hot Springs in Tuscany, Italy, are famous for their stunning cascading pools created from travertine rock deposits.
These natural springs remain at a constant 37-degree Celsius temperature and are packed with sulfur compounds famous for their skin-healing properties.
Open year-round, the springs provide a rustic experience in the middle of rolling hills and olive groves, making it perfect for nature lovers.
Icelandic haven
Blue Lagoon: Iceland's geothermal gem
The Blue Lagoon close to Reykjavik is one of Iceland's most renowned geothermal spas but continues to astonish many with its unique location amidst the volcanic landscape.
The lagoon's milky blue waters average at about 38 degrees Celsius and include silica mud famed for its exfoliating properties.
Guests can enjoy a range of treatments while looking out at lava fields blanketed with moss—a truly otherworldly experience.
Hungarian tradition
Szechenyi Thermal Bath: Budapest's historic spa
Located in Budapest's City Park, Szechenyi Thermal Bath is one of Europe's largest medicinal baths.
It is supplied from two thermal springs, at temperatures from 74 degrees Celsius to 77 degrees Celsius before cooling for use.
Built in a neo-baroque style in the early 20th century, it has a few indoor pools and three large outdoors ones.
Locals love the waters year-round, giving a real glimpse into Hungary's bathing culture.
English Heritage
Thermae Bath Spa: England's ancient waters
In Bath city center, Thermae Bath Spa—the only place where you can bathe in naturally heated spring waters (used since Roman times over two millennia ago)—awaits.
With a rooftop pool view overlooking historic architecture, and modern wellness facilities like steam rooms or massage therapies available, this destination seamlessly blends history with contemporary comforts, ensuring memorable visits every time.