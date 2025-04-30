What's the story

Europe has some of the world's best thermal spas, each offering a unique experience, often set in stunning landscapes.

These hidden gems offer relaxation and rejuvenation through natural mineral-rich waters.

While a few are world-famous, there are many lesser-known thermal spas that ensure you find peace away from the crowd.

Let's take a tour of some of these unique destinations, each oozing its own charm and therapeutic benefits.