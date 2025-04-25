Explore these hidden waterfalls in Hawaii
What's the story
Hawaii has some of the most stunning natural wonders in the world, including hidden waterfalls for the wanderlust spirits.
These off-the-beaten-path places give you an opportunity to experience the beauty of nature without being surrounded by the crowd of tourists.
Perfect for expert trekkers or those just wanting some peace, these waterfalls will guarantee a memorable trip.
Here are five hidden gems in Hawaii for your itinerary.
Waimoku
Waimoku Falls: A majestic sight
Located on the island of Maui, Waimoku Falls is a stunning 400-foot waterfall located at the end of the Pipiwai Trail in Haleakala National Park.
The trail itself is about four miles round trip and takes you through lush bamboo forests and past smaller cascades to this towering waterfall.
Wear sturdy shoes and take plenty of water as the hike can be challenging yet rewarding.
Sacred
Sacred Falls: A forbidden beauty
Sacred Falls on Oahu used to be a popular destination but has been closed since 1999 over safety concerns.
But it still remains one of Hawaii's most beautiful waterfalls, with its dramatic drop into a serene pool below.
Although access is restricted, visitors can still view it from afar or take guided helicopter tours for an aerial perspective.
Hanakapiai
Hanakapiai Falls: A Kauai treasure
Located on Kauai's Na Pali Coast, Hanakapiai Falls can only be reached by an eight-mile round-trip hike along the Kalalau Trail.
The hike promises breathtaking coastal views and takes you through a thick jungle area before reaching this magnificent 300-foot waterfall.
Hikers should be ready for slippery terrain and carry sufficient supplies for this moderately difficult trek.
Moa'Ula
Moa'Ula Falls: Off-the-beaten-path wonder
Moa'ula Falls is located on Molokai Island in Halawa Valley, which is famous for its cultural history and stunning beauty.
To get to these falls, you need to take a guided tour with local locals who share knowledge of their heritage as you walk through lush greenery.
The two-tiered cascade offers a picturesque setting ideal for photographers looking for unique shots.
Makamakaole
Makamakaole Stream: Multi-tiered marvels
Makamakaole Stream has a few small cascading falls along West Maui's rugged coastline near Waihee Ridge Trailhead area—perfect if you want less crowded places in comparison to other popular locations around Maui Island itself.
Located a short hike off main paths leading down towards oceanfront cliffsides where streams flow directly into the sea below, these create picture-perfect scenes worth capturing with a camera lens alike.