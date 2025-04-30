Jharkhand breakfasts: Must-try vegetarian dishes
What's the story
Jharkhand, an eastern Indian state, has a plethora of vegetarian breakfast options that are healthy and tasty.
Prepared with locally sourced ingredients and traditional cooking techniques, these meals will give you an authentic taste of the region.
If you are looking to kick-start your day on an energetic and tasty note, discovering Jharkhand's breakfast options can be a treat.
Here are some must-try vegetarian dishes that promise to enliven your mornings.
Dhuska
Dhuska delight
Dhuska is a common breakfast food prepared with rice and lentil batter. The batter is spiced and deep-fried into small pancakes.
This dish is usually accompanied with chutney or aloo sabzi, adding more flavors to the meal.
It is not just filling but also a healthy source of carbs and proteins, making it perfect for a power-packed start to the day.
Sattu paratha
Sattu paratha power
Sattu paratha is another staple breakfast item in Jharkhand.
Stuffed with roasted gram flour (sattu) mixed with spices, these whole wheat parathas are cooked on a griddle till they turn golden brown.
Usually served with curd or pickle on the side, sattu parathas are rich in fiber and protein, and keep you energized all morning long.
Chana ghugni
Chana ghugni goodness
Chana ghugni is a savory preparation of black chickpeas, cooked with onions, tomatoes, and spices.
It is commonly garnished with coriander leaves and lemon juice for extra freshness.
This protein-rich dish can be eaten by itself or with puris or bread for an even more filling meal.
Thepla
Thepla twist
Thepla is another spiced flatbread made from whole wheat flour mixed with fenugreek leaves (methi) and spices.
Due to its light yet satisfying nature, it is often consumed as part of the breakfast.
Theplas can be consumed plain or with yogurt or pickles for additional zest.
Poha
Poha perfection
Poha is made of flattened rice flakes cooked lightly with mustard seeds, turmeric powder, green chilies, peanuts, curry leaves, etc. (depending upon individual taste).
The quick-to-make dish is not only healthy, but easy on the stomach as well, making it ideal even when you are pressed for time on hectic mornings!