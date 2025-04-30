Sustainable stays: Top eco-lodges for nature lovers
What's the story
Eco-lodges are the perfect mix of comfort and sustainability, giving travelers a chance to connect with nature without harming the environment.
These stays are eco-friendly, using renewable energy and sustainable materials.
They sit in some of the most gorgeous natural landscapes across the world, giving guests a chance to relax and rejuvenate with nature.
Here are some top eco-lodges around the world promising a serene escape.
Tropical escape
Costa Rica's rainforest retreat
Nestled in the lush rainforests of Costa Rica, this eco-lodge offers you an experience worth living for.
Built using sustainable materials, it is designed with solar-powered facilities and rainwater harvesting systems.
You can get guided tours through the rainforest, spotting diverse wildlife on the way.
The lodge also supports local communities by sourcing food from nearby farms and employing local staff.
Kiwi sanctuary
New Zealand's wilderness haven
Set in the breathtaking landscapes of New Zealand, this eco-lodge is a perfect retreat for nature enthusiasts.
The lodge is powered by wind turbines and solar panels, which means it leaves the least carbon footprint possible.
It also offers activities like hiking and bird watching, which allow you to explore the region's rich biodiversity.
The decor is done by local artisans, adding an authentic touch.
Northern Lights Viewpoint
Norway's Arctic getaway
Situated above the Arctic Circle in Norway, this eco-lodge promises breathtaking views of the Northern Lights during winter months.
Constructed with locally sourced wood and insulated for energy efficiency, it offers cozy accommodation even in the harshest weather.
Guests can indulge in dog sledding or just revel in the serene beauty of snow-covered landscapes.
Asian oasis
Thailand's jungle paradise
This eco-lodge in Thailand's jungles encourages sustainable tourism and conservation.
Using bamboo structures, it merges with the environment while teaching visitors about local conservation efforts.
Funded by tourism revenue, which goes up to $50 million annually, it helps nearby villages with their conservation efforts since the 2010s.