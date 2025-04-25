What's the story

A beloved Tamil Nadu dish, kuzhipaniyaram has entered modern kitchens across the world.

Traditionally, this dish is made using fermented rice and lentil batter and cooked in a special pan with small indentations.

It finds its origins deep-rooted in Tamil culture, where it was often made for breakfast or as a snack.

Today, kuzhipaniyaram is celebrated for its versatility and ease of preparation.