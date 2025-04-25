When in Kerala, gorge on these yummy treats
What's the story
Kerala, famous for its verdant landscapes and calm backwaters, serves some of the most delectable (and calmest) breakfasts.
Not only are these breakfasts rich in taste but they are also a reflection of the region's cultural heritage.
From rice-based dishes to coconut-infused delicacies, every meal offers something unique.
Here are five serene Kerala breakfasts to get you started on a calm note.
Rice pancake delight
Appam with stew
Appam is a delicious rice pancake with soft center and crispy edges, usually served with a mild stew of vegetables or lentils.
The combination is light but filling, and makes for a perfect breakfast option.
The mild flavors of coconut milk in the stew go perfectly with appam, giving you a gentle start to your morning.
Steamed rice cake combo
Puttu and kadala curry
Steamed rice cake layered with grated coconut, puttu is usually served with kadala curry prepared with black chickpeas.
The dish is not only filling but also healthy as it is high on fiber.
The earthy flavor of chickpeas with soft puttu makes a perfect combination that is both comforting and energizing.
String hopper simplicity
Idiyappam with coconut milk
Idiyappam is basically thin rice noodles shaped into small nests, usually served with sweetened coconut milk or vegetable curry.
This dish is light on the stomach but flavorful enough to tickle your taste buds.
The delicate texture of idiyappam goes perfectly with the creamy richness of coconut milk.
It offers an unpretentious yet delightful breakfast experience.
Fermented crepe classic
Dosa with sambar
Dosa is a fermented crepe out of rice batter and lentils, generally served with sambar—a spicy lentil soup loaded with vegetables.
The duo gives you both the crunchiness from dosa and warmth of sambar's spices without overwhelming you so early in the day.
This is a great option for those who prefer savory flavors with the touch of subtle spices.
Savory porridge option
Upma made with semolina
Upma is basically a savory porridge-like dish prepared with semolina, mustard seeds, curry leaves, onions, pieces of ginger root etc.
The combination results in a dish that is not just easy to digest but also packed with flavors, so that it keeps you full till lunch time.
Its easy yet hearty nature makes upma an ideal choice for a wholesome breakfast.