What's the story

Kerala, famous for its verdant landscapes and calm backwaters, serves some of the most delectable (and calmest) breakfasts.

Not only are these breakfasts rich in taste but they are also a reflection of the region's cultural heritage.

From rice-based dishes to coconut-infused delicacies, every meal offers something unique.

Here are five serene Kerala breakfasts to get you started on a calm note.