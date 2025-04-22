5 ways to cook with sweet potatoes
What's the story
Sweet potatoes are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be turned into a range of comforting dishes.
Loved for their natural sweetness and rich texture, sweet potatoes are just perfect for whipping up meals that satiate the palate and the soul.
From baked to mashed and roasted, these tubers offer endless possibilities for comfort food lovers looking to indulge in something wholesome and delicious.
Casserole
Classic sweet potato casserole
A classic sweet potato casserole is a must-have in every household.
This dish combines mashed sweet potatoes with butter, brown sugar, and spices like cinnamon to form a creamy base.
Topped with a crunchy layer of pecans or walnuts mixed with brown sugar, it provides a delightful texture contrast.
Ideal as a side dish during festive gatherings or as a comforting meal on its own.
Fries
Sweet potato fries with herbs
Sweet potato fries make for an excellent alternative to regular fries.
Cut into wedges or sticks, they can be baked until crispy from the outside and tender from the inside.
Tossed with some olive oil and seasoned with herbs such as rosemary or thyme, these fries can be an irresistible snack or side dish that goes perfectly with a range of dips.
Soup
Creamy sweet potato soup
Creamy sweet potato soup hits the spot on a chilly day when you want something warm and comforting.
Blending cooked sweet potatoes with vegetable broth and coconut milk, this soup gets its creaminess without any dairy.
Seasoned with just salt and pepper or made flavorful by adding ginger or garlic for depth of flavor.
Roasted
Roasted sweet potatoes with honey glaze
Roasting naturally brings out the sweetness of sweet potatoes while giving them a caramelized exterior.
Simply cut them into cubes or slices and roast them at high temperatures until they turn golden brown;
then drizzle honey over them just before serving to enhance their sweetness further without overpowering flavors from other ingredients used in preparation.
Mashed
Mashed sweet potatoes with maple syrup
Mashed sweet potatoes give you the same comfort of mashed potatoes but come packed full of nutrients like vitamins A and C, and fiber content too.
Boil peeled chunks till tender, and mash together with butter plus maple syrup instead of milk or cream, for a smooth yet flavorful mash.
This is a perfect pairing alongside roasted vegetables and mains alike.