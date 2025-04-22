Exploring Thailand? Don't miss these hidden gems
What's the story
While Thailand is often praised for its gorgeous islands, the mainland is equally beautiful.
From lively urban places to peaceful countryside, the mainland is a treasure trove of culture and beauty.
One can visit ancient ruins, colorful markets, and verdant national parks.
Here, we take a look at some of the offbeat attractions on Thailand's mainland that give you a peek into the country's diversity.
Historical ruins
Exploring ancient Ayutthaya
Once a bustling capital of Siam, Ayutthaya is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city boasts of several temples and ruins that speak volumes of its rich history.
You can roam around Wat Mahathat and witness the iconic Buddha head caught up in tree roots or tour Wat Phra Si Sanphet with its stunning stupas.
Ayutthaya is a gateway to Thailand's amazing past.
Northern charm
Chiang Mai's cultural richness
Known for its cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene, Chiang Mai in northern Thailand is a must-visit.
The city hosts numerous festivals year-round and has more than 300 temples.
You can also take part in traditional craft workshops or visit local markets like Warorot Market for authentic Thai goods.
Chiang Mai offers an enriching cultural experience far away from crowded coasts.
Scenic landscapes
Kanchanaburi's natural beauty
Kanchanaburi province has stunning natural sights with waterfalls, caves, and riverside views.
Erawan National Park has tiered waterfalls ideal for hiking lovers, whereas Sai Yok National Park is known for peaceful cave explorations along the River Kwai Noi.
From these beautiful spots, you can go on outdoor adventures in quiet surroundings.
Historical insights
Sukhothai: Cradle of Thai civilization
Sukhothai served as Thailand's first capital in the 13th century and continues to be a prominent historical site.
The Sukhothai Historical Park features well-preserved ruins including Wat Mahathat with its distinctive lotus-bud chedi design along with other important structures such as Wat Si Chum, which features a gigantic sitting Buddha statue within its walls.
Nature exploration
Nakhon Ratchasima's wildlife wonders
Nakhon Ratchasima's Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its wildlife- elephants and some bird species.
Its dense forests cover vast terrains perfect for trekking, giving nature lovers an opportunity to explore as much as they want.
Its close proximity to urban centers makes the travel experience easy and pleasant, further improving the visitor experience by a huge margin.