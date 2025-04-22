Unseen Spain: 5 charming towns to explore
What's the story
While Spain is famous for its lively cities and tourist hotspots, there are several lesser-known towns that promise some unique experiences away from the hustle-bustle.
These offbeat destinations can give you a taste of authentic Spanish culture, history, and landscapes.
Visiting these hidden gems can be truly rewarding to anyone looking to explore Spain's diversity.
Here are some fascinating towns worth visiting for an unforgettable trip.
Medieval charm
Alquezar: A medieval marvel
Nestled in the foothills of the Pyrenees, Alquezar is a picturesque town famous for its medieval architecture and stunning natural surroundings.
Visitors can explore the ancient castle and wander through narrow cobblestone streets lined with historic buildings.
The nearby Sierra de Guara Natural Park offers opportunities for hiking and canyoning making it an ideal destination for adventure enthusiasts.
Cave living
Setenil de las Bodegas: Unique cave dwellings
Setenil de las Bodegas is known for its unique cave dwellings, which are built into rock overhangs. This peculiar architectural style provides a natural insulation from extreme temperatures.
Walking through this town gives a glimpse of how people have adapted their homes to the landscape over centuries.
The local cuisine also includes traditional Andalusian dishes which you can relish at quaint cafes.
Historical journey
Besalu: A step back in time
If you want to step back in time, head to Besalu, a well-preserved medieval town in Catalonia.
Its iconic Romanesque bridge welcomes you to the ancient streets dotted with historical landmarks like churches and museums.
Besalu also hosts a number of cultural events during the year celebrating its rich heritage, giving visitors an immersive experience into Catalan history.
Coastal escape
Cudillero: Coastal beauty unveiled
Cudillero is a quaint fishing village on Spain's northern coast, famous for its colorful houses tumbling down steep hillsides to the sea.
This idyllic setting makes it one of Spain's most beautiful coastal towns.
Tourists can relish fresh seafood at local restaurants with sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, or set out for scenic walks on rugged cliffs around this lovely village.
Hilltop fortress
Morella: Fortress on high
Perched atop a hill in Valencia region, Morella is a fortified town with impressive walls from centuries ago.
It was an important defense point during wars between kingdoms fighting for Iberian Peninsula territories.
Long before the modern times came, maybe now, only memories live within these stones? They still stand tall today, reminding us all of past struggles bravely endured by those who lived here once upon a time, long ago indeed!