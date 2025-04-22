Curtain bangs are versatile and easy to manage, which is why so many women prefer them.

They frame the face beautifully and grow out seamlessly, minimizing the need for frequent trims.

These bangs suit most hair textures and lengths, giving you a soft look that can be styled in a myriad of ways.

Be it parted in the middle or swept to one side, curtain bangs give an elegant touch without demanding much attention.