5 low-maintenance bangs that suit every woman
What's the story
Bangs can change a whole hairstyle, bringing in flair and personality without needing a full-on makeover.
But at times, maintaining them can be a real hassle.
If you are looking for an effortless style, low-maintenance bangs are the perfect answer. They need least upkeep but still give you the desired look.
Here are some types of low-maintenance bangs for every woman.
#1
Curtain bangs: Effortless elegance
Curtain bangs are versatile and easy to manage, which is why so many women prefer them.
They frame the face beautifully and grow out seamlessly, minimizing the need for frequent trims.
These bangs suit most hair textures and lengths, giving you a soft look that can be styled in a myriad of ways.
Be it parted in the middle or swept to one side, curtain bangs give an elegant touch without demanding much attention.
#2
Wispy bangs: Light and airy
Ideal for those who want a change but don't want to commit to a heavy fringe, wispy bangs are the way to go.
These light strands blend seamlessly with the rest of your hair, giving them a natural look with minimal effort.
Wispy bangs are versatile and suit every face shape, and they soften any hairstyle.
They dry quickly after a wash, saving time on styling.
#3
Side-swept bangs: Timeless appeal
Side-swept bangs are timeless because of their classic look that looks good on almost everyone.
They are also super easy to style, simply brush them to one side or pin them back when required.
Not only does this style grow out gracefully, but it also gives you more time between salon visits.
Side-swept bangs go with both casual and formal looks, and require minimum effort to keep their shape.
#4
Blunt bangs: Bold yet manageable
Blunt bangs make a bold statement but can still be low-maintenance if cut right from the get go.
Opting for slightly longer blunt cuts allows them to grow out nicely without losing their sharp edge too quickly.
Getting regular trims every few weeks helps keep these straight-across fringes looking fresh, while maintaining their striking appearance with ease.
#5
Micro bangs: Short and chic
Micro bangs are short yet chic options that lend an edgy vibe instantly as soon as adopted into one's hairstyle repertoire.
Though shorter than traditional styles like curtain or side-swept versions discussed earlier here today, they're surprisingly manageable.
This is due largely to the due diligence paid during the initial cutting process itself, ensuring the proper length is achieved right away.
Thus, minimizing future upkeep requirements thereafter.